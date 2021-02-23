TrialSpark video

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone!,
TrialSpark is a technology company that develops new medicine to treat different diseases by reimagining all aspects of a clinical trial.
The main objective of the project was to create a set of animated videos from scratch to support an advertising campaign, and to communicate TrialSpark’s services more efficiently and effectively.