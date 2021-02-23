Smart UV Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Unused branding we worked on for Smart UV.
Smart UV create safer and cleaner enviroments with their UV-C light and smart air products. For this concept we focused on creating a concept around the light and enviroment elements ✨