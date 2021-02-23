Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Jenkins
unfold

Smart UV Logo

Jordan Jenkins
unfold
Jordan Jenkins for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart UV Logo typography identity cleaning neon lighting 3d gradient icon design logo branding packaging building isometric blocks cube shapes star uv light
Smart UV Logo typography identity cleaning neon lighting 3d gradient icon design logo branding packaging building isometric blocks cube shapes star uv light
Smart UV Logo typography identity cleaning neon lighting 3d gradient icon design logo branding packaging building isometric blocks cube shapes star uv light
Smart UV Logo typography identity cleaning neon lighting 3d gradient icon design logo branding packaging building isometric blocks cube shapes star uv light
Smart UV Logo typography identity cleaning neon lighting 3d gradient icon design logo branding packaging building isometric blocks cube shapes star uv light
Download color palette
  1. smartuvlogo.png
  2. Frame 14.png
  3. smartuvcard2.png
  4. smartuvposter.png
  5. Frame 12.png

Unused branding we worked on for Smart UV.

Smart UV create safer and cleaner enviroments with their UV-C light and smart air products. For this concept we focused on creating a concept around the light and enviroment elements ✨

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like