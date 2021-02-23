Cory Andres

Elevate Your Mind (Orange)

Elevate Your Mind (Orange) whitespace balck orange brutalism clothing design shirt mockup shirt design branding design layout exploration layout mockup grid
We entered an Instagram design tournament! Round one of Feb’s design tourney is underway. This was our first round submission!

Go follow @studioinnate and cast your votes on his IG story throughout the month of Feb! :)

https://www.instagram.com/studioinnate/

