Floppy Disk Photoshop Mockups

Floppy Disk Realistic Mockups
Purchase from Creative Market for just 12$ https://creativemarket.com/indieground/5904695-Floppy-Disk-Mockups?u=indieground
This cool product made by the Indieground Team gives you a quick & easy graphic resource that you can use to apply your design and typography on a realistic Floppy Disk mockup and create retro digital artworks, radical design presentations and aesthetics. It’s ideal to promote your music or business on social media with a cool retro mood. Included in this offer there are 8 radical label templates that you can edit as you like or just replace with your personal artworks. You can also add a final touch to the mockup with 2 different plastic envelopes and 3 ripped paper effects.
What do you get:
8 PSD Files each one with a different editable Label Template
1 PSD Files with a Plain Mockup
Features:
- Smart Object Replacement
- 2000×3000 px
- 300 dpi / RGB
- Well Organized Layers
- 100% Editable
- Quick Graphic Replacement
- 2 Different Plastic Bag Envelope Textures
- 3 Different Ripped Lable Effects
- Simple Video Tutorial included