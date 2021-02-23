🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Candylite Font
Candylite Font is a Fun & Joyful Display Font that's really unique and curly like. It's smooth so can enhancing your creative ideas and make your Design looks real and alive. It will elevate a wide range of design projects to the highest level, be it branding, headings, wedding designs, signatures, logos, labels, and much more!
What’s Included :
– OTF & TTF
– Works on PC & Mac
– Easy to use ( Installations )
– Easy Convert to webfont
– Compabilty Windows, Apple, Linux, Cricut, Silhouette and Other cutting machines
Note of the author:
NOTE: This Demo is for PERSONAL USE ONLY! But any donation are very appreciated.
Link for Donations via PayPal: paypal.me/dennysutanto93
link to purchase full version and commercial license:
- Creative Fabrica: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/candylite-2/ref/235725/
Please visit our store for more great fonts:
- https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/densudesign/ref/235725/
and follow my Instagram for update: https://lnkd.in/fGNU4rs
Thank You
