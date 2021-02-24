Quill Personal Tier Illustration

Quill's personal tier is great for texting friends, groups or side projects.

The pricing page was designed by Jordan Borth, the illustration concept added by Max Rudberg who sketched it in Linea on iPad and quickly moved into Cinema 4D for a first draft. A refined version was done which added more details (all seen in 3rd attachment).

Then we humbly passed the task over to Mikael Eidenberg (www.mikaeleidenberg.com) who pulled some all-nighters and came out the other end with some truly great looking illustrations for our pricing page! 😍

Originally the man was sitting in a lotus pose, but that didn't look good enough, so the chair was added. Made in Cinema 4D with Redshift.

Find out more about Quill: https://quill.chat