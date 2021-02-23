Reinoud Oskam
Cropping app Loading animation

Of course had to make an animation of the logo I've created. Not sure about the lines and I'm going to make it a bit more smoother but I couldn't wait to show you the result.

Rebound of
Cropping app logo
By Reinoud Oskam
