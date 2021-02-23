Eleonora Kartashova

Isometric illustration of an orca and a girl

Task: an isometric illustration that reflects the captivity of caged animals and the hope for their salvation.

To make the illustration fit the task, I decided to draw a large killer whale trapped in a small aquarium, as well as a little girl who is a symbol of innocence and hope.

I used dark colors and gradients to convey the atmosphere of sadness and pain of animals in captivity.

