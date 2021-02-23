🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today Tokyo Illustrations on Product Hunt 💥
Tokyo Illustrations this is 40 modern and stylish illustrations! I was inspired by the modern culture of Japan and by trends in design. This style is an experiment for me. So, I would like to hear your feedback on this illustration pack. Files include stroke and global colors - easily customizable. Perfect for website, application, presentation and all your projects.
✨ Browse Tokyo Illustrations
For custom illustrations complete a brief or drop a line: work.kapustin@gmail.com