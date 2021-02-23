Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team

My Remedy Website Design

Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Mujtaba Jaffari for Troon Team
My Remedy Website Design
Hi Dribbblers!

Website design for My Remedy web product that I had worked on a few months ago. We did the branding, product UX/UI design using design sprint, and marketing website. My Remedy is a joint-venture between local producers, cannabis experts, and trusted dispensaries, which uses high-powered technology to take the guesswork out of finding, buying, and trying cannabis.

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Troon Team
Troon Team
