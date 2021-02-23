Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nazib Hamdan

Mr. Detective Coffee - Coffee Shop Logo Design

Nazib Hamdan
Nazib Hamdan
  • Save
Mr. Detective Coffee - Coffee Shop Logo Design logo design graphic vector cafeteria cafe restaurant business company food and drink beverage drinks detective logo detective coffee cup coffee shop coffee logodesign logotype logos logo
Download color palette

Mr. Detective Coffee Logo - This is the design of Detective Coffee Mustache Logo design, coffee symbol combined with cute face of detective man mascot, the cup of coffee and the cute detective face, as a symbol of the mysterious taste of coffee.

Interested with my work? Follow me!

Available for freelance project:
Email: nazibhamdan05@gmail.com

Thanks for visit!

Nazib Hamdan
Nazib Hamdan

More by Nazib Hamdan

View profile
    • Like