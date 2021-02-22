Mountain Logotype

Kateřina Krejcarová

I created this logo for a graphic competition for Czech mountains. The based idea is connection between three areas. Evoke also three elements of nature. Simple, clean and straightforward. But with a lots for space for your imagination.

Available. Can be used for Outdoor/Mountain or Adventure logo.

Posted on Feb 22, 2021
