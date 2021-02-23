Noah Hanold

Recipe Cards pattern & card

Recipe Cards pattern & card recipe recipe card cooking icon design mark vector illustration design icon illustration branding
Pattern and card mockups for a lazy Sunday recipe card exploration. Composed of all the metal cooking utensils I could find in a 5 min. search.

Brand Designer & Illustrator
