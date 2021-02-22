Golden Square - Architect Studio / Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my first graphic design project, done in January 2020.
Golden Square is an architectural agency, planning and interior design created in 2020, based in El Milia, Jijel, in the east of Algeria. Golden Square Studio is founded on shared knowledge and dialogue to increase the creative potential of a collective design.
Full Project on: https://bit.ly/2ZHnrUe