Golden Square - Architect Studio / Brand Identity

Golden Square - Architect Studio / Brand Identity branding business card design photoshop logo design golden design architecture agency algeria architect logo branding design identity design brand logo architect
This is my first graphic design project, done in January 2020.
Golden Square is an architectural agency, planning and interior design created in 2020, based in El Milia, Jijel, in the east of Algeria. Golden Square Studio is founded on shared knowledge and dialogue to increase the creative potential of a collective design.
Full Project on: https://bit.ly/2ZHnrUe

