Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Dribbble Pro Dashboard UI Concept

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Dribbble Pro Dashboard UI Concept admin dashboard dashboard app admin panel ecommerce dashboard cms crm dashbaord finance design admin app interface uiux ux dashboad analytics

Dribbble Pro Dashboard UI Screen

Price
$5
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Dribbble Pro Dashboard UI Screen
Download color palette

Dribbble Pro Dashboard UI Screen

Price
$5
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Dribbble Pro Dashboard UI Screen

Download this Dashboard screen for $5 from: https://gum.co/KvDfC

Available for Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD

Hi Guys
Here is the design for today. I created a concept dashboard for Dribbble Pro. Please share your feedback about how it looks to you.

Press L and F to show your love. Its easy!

Redwhale
Redwhale
Growth centric design.
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like