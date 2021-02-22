Techniknews Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logodesign – 2021
Techniknews is a blog for technology enthusiasts. The target audience is young adults between the ages of 16 - 35. The blog is run by a young team since 2015. In addition to your website, you have a podcast where you regularly report on what's new in the tech world.