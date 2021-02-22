Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael Wegmann

Techniknews Identity

Michael Wegmann
Michael Wegmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Techniknews Identity vector symbol illustration branding design identitydesign identity branding blog brand techniknews logo logodesign identity
Techniknews Identity vector symbol illustration branding design identitydesign identity branding blog brand techniknews logo logodesign identity
Techniknews Identity vector symbol illustration branding design identitydesign identity branding blog brand techniknews logo logodesign identity
Download color palette
  1. Techniknews_Presentation.png
  2. Techniknews_Presentation_icon.png
  3. pin12.jpg

Logodesign – 2021

Techniknews is a blog for technology enthusiasts. The target audience is young adults between the ages of 16 - 35. The blog is run by a young team since 2015. In addition to your website, you have a podcast where you regularly report on what's new in the tech world.

Michael Wegmann
Michael Wegmann
22yo self-taught graphic designer from Switzerland.
Hire Me

More by Michael Wegmann

View profile
    • Like