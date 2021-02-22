Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[E-commerce] Food niche website UI/UX design

redesign prototype website clean ui ux ui figma
The client wanted to have his food niche e-commerce website re-touched and the UX enhanced in order to improve conversions. In addition to that, the client also wanted to have a few more pages on the website. For the re-touch part, I came up with a new color-pallete, completely redid several sections and helped simplify the UX to promote higher engagement and convertion

Posted on Feb 22, 2021
