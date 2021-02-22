Modern A Letter Mark Logo l Sold to Alkemiz l

ll Sold to Alkemiz ll

Modern A Letter Mark Logo

Hello everyone! Presenting my brand new concept with letter A. I have designed a Modern A Letter Mark Logo for your business. I have designed the logo to be simple, minimal and modern.

I hope, you will love the design. Share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.

📝I am available📝

★ DM me to start a designing journey together!

Email: mdashiqulislamshajal@gmail.com

Follow me @l Instagram l Behance l Linkedin l

Thanks for watching.