Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
eng.Abeera

Presentation slides design with PowerPoint

eng.Abeera
eng.Abeera
  • Save
Presentation slides design with PowerPoint template design graphicdesign infographics infographic design powerpoint presentation slide graphic design design powerpoint design powerpoint
Download color palette

I have design these sample slides with PowerPoint.
Features:
22 Slides
Slide size: Widescreen (16:9)
Fully editable and resizable
Layout Grids/Ruler

Give your feedback here, Thank you!
https://www.behance.net/engabeerasaleem
https://twitter.com/engAbeeraS

I'm available for new projects
https://www.freelancer.pk/u/engabeera
https://www.fiverr.com/engabeera?up_rollout=true
https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~0138d57c14768051d2

eng.Abeera
eng.Abeera

More by eng.Abeera

View profile
    • Like