Jesse Ragos

Buggaboo (Blender Cycles render)

Jesse Ragos
Jesse Ragos
  • Save
Buggaboo (Blender Cycles render) matte character design 3d model 3d art blender miniature character modeling
Download color palette

Updated 3D model of Buggaboo, rendered in Blender Cycles

2D Art reference from Meg's 2D Art: https://megin2d.blogspot.com/2014/10/2d-monster-frontside-view.html

Jesse Ragos
Jesse Ragos

More by Jesse Ragos

View profile
    • Like