Design of business presentation for global company

Business presentation created for global footwear manufacturer for new market entry.

Waveup team worked with the client to do a comprehensive analysis of Company’s performance and identify viable strategies to quickly turnaround sales. We crafted a presentation for their next board meeting that effectively passes key issues and the best strategy to solve them.



We specialize in design work with a financial angle – encompassing internal communication materials, investor and fundraising presentations, pitch books and M&A memorandums.

