Design of business presentation for global company

Business presentation created for global footwear manufacturer for new market entry.
Waveup team worked with the client to do a comprehensive analysis of Company’s performance and identify viable strategies to quickly turnaround sales. We crafted a presentation for their next board meeting that effectively passes key issues and the best strategy to solve them.
We specialize in design work with a financial angle – encompassing internal communication materials, investor and fundraising presentations, pitch books and M&A memorandums.
Please reach out to our team to learn more:
info@thewaveup.com / Website