Adam Naccarato

Plan Your Vaccine Branding — NBCU

Plan Your Vaccine Branding — NBCU
Plan Your Vaccine Branding — NBCU typography branding type design commercial vaccine brand design logo brand
In 2021, there’s nothing more important than getting back to normal. Planning your vaccine is the first step. ComcastNBCU created planyourvaccine.com to help us all get back to normal with a tool that’s as simple as inputting your age, occupation and location.

Working on the design, we created a brand for Plan Your Vaccine that stood out as a bold, approachable look that was simple, scalable and, most importantly, hopeful. Assets included a vast design language (in two languages, to be exact), an inclusive library of icons, objects physical, digital and so much more.

Posted on Feb 21, 2021
Senior Designer + Art Director
