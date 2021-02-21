Risang Kuncoro
Plainthing Studio

Home Rent App

Risang Kuncoro
Plainthing Studio
Risang Kuncoro for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Home Rent App virtual tour artificial intelligence rental app home rent appartment rent app rental rent property real estate clean minimalist minimal innovation ux ui mobile design app
Home Rent App virtual tour artificial intelligence rental app home rent appartment rent app rental rent property real estate clean minimalist minimal innovation ux ui mobile design app
Home Rent App virtual tour artificial intelligence rental app home rent appartment rent app rental rent property real estate clean minimalist minimal innovation ux ui mobile design app
Home Rent App virtual tour artificial intelligence rental app home rent appartment rent app rental rent property real estate clean minimalist minimal innovation ux ui mobile design app
Download color palette
  1. house rent dribbble.png
  2. house rent dribbble 2.png
  3. house rent dribbble 3.png
  4. house rent dribbble 1.png

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Home Rental App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Available for work inquiry
Let's talk: risangedykun@gmail.com
-----------------------
Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Beautiful design meets animation, exclusive on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like