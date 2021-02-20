Office Work & Life icons

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A set of 128 most popular office work & life pictograms for all designers
- Grid size 24px
- Line Thickness 2px
- Safety distance 2px
- All corners are rounded
- Live & outline stroke
- Free update
Support:
Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, IconJar
SVG & PNG included
Download from Gumroad
+ Free Basic & Essentials icons rom this set
+ More premium icons from this set