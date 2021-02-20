Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Alex Martynov

Office Work & Life icons

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Hire Me
  • Save
Office Work & Life icons icondesign icons pack icons set stroke outline figmadesign employer folders mail coworking coworker money finance workplace work office icons
Office Work & Life icons icondesign icons pack icons set stroke outline figmadesign employer folders mail coworking coworker money finance workplace work office icons
Office Work & Life icons icondesign icons pack icons set stroke outline figmadesign employer folders mail coworking coworker money finance workplace work office icons
Office Work & Life icons icondesign icons pack icons set stroke outline figmadesign employer folders mail coworking coworker money finance workplace work office icons
Office Work & Life icons icondesign icons pack icons set stroke outline figmadesign employer folders mail coworking coworker money finance workplace work office icons
Download color palette
  1. Detail Images.png
  2. Detail Images 3.png
  3. Detail Images 4.png
  4. Detail Images 7.png
  5. Detail Images 8.png

Office Icons Set

Price
$8
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Office Icons Set

A set of 128 most popular office work & life pictograms for all designers

- Grid size 24px
- Line Thickness 2px
- Safety distance 2px
- All corners are rounded
- Live & outline stroke
- Free update

Support:
Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, IconJar
SVG & PNG included

Download from Gumroad

+ Free Basic & Essentials icons rom this set

+ More premium icons from this set

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Create custom icons
Hire Me

More by Alex Martynov

View profile
    • Like