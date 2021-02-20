Good for Sale
Farah Firdaus

Bold Art Deco Font

Farah Firdaus
Farah Firdaus
Hire Me
  • Save
Bold Art Deco Font branding poster design gentleman exclusive design creative market poster art deco typeface typography design
Bold Art Deco Font branding poster design gentleman exclusive design creative market poster art deco typeface typography design
Bold Art Deco Font branding poster design gentleman exclusive design creative market poster art deco typeface typography design
Bold Art Deco Font branding poster design gentleman exclusive design creative market poster art deco typeface typography design
Bold Art Deco Font branding poster design gentleman exclusive design creative market poster art deco typeface typography design
Download color palette
  1. 1-polynes.jpg
  2. Frame 74.jpg
  3. 3-polynes.jpg
  4. 2-polynes.jpg
  5. Frame 75.jpg

Polynes font

Price
$14
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Polynes font

Polynes is a font inspired by art deco style.

Visit here to see more!

Farah Firdaus
Farah Firdaus
Product designer
Hire Me

More by Farah Firdaus

View profile
    • Like