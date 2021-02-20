Arshia Amin Javahery

File Manager Concept App

Arshia Amin Javahery
Arshia Amin Javahery
Hire Me
  • Save
File Manager Concept App uxdesign uiux ui file management manage concept color file manager app design graphic design clean art application ux product page minimal design branding app
Download color palette

Yo⚡

This is Filey 😃
You can manage your files😉

| Follow me on instagram
Follow lupinus Design:
UI8 | Instagram | Behance | Twitter | Uplabs

Arshia Amin Javahery
Arshia Amin Javahery
A minimalist.
Hire Me

More by Arshia Amin Javahery

View profile
    • Like