MY Calendar (My Year Calendar)

MY Calendar (My Year Calendar)
MY Calendar, 2020
(MY == My Year)
Interactive Print Calendar.
Original print, A3 size, print on 300g high quality paper, screen-printing.
Feel free to contact me, if you want to purchase one.
Limited edition of 100.

Posted on Feb 19, 2021
