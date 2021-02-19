Circle as A Like Button

Trending designs to inspire you
Can we make a like button neutral? It’s kind of obvious that a heart icon indicates like. However, a post may not always reflect or have the intention of like-feeling, but rather something else, and that you just want an indication that people have noticed. Furthermore, the use of color should also be taken into account.