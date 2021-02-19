Leo Nordén

Circle as A Like Button

Can we make a like button neutral? It’s kind of obvious that a heart icon indicates like. However, a post may not always reflect or have the intention of like-feeling, but rather something else, and that you just want an indication that people have noticed. Furthermore, the use of color should also be taken into account.

Posted on Feb 19, 2021
