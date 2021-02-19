Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clubhouse Logo Concept audio logo house concept design trending ios app rebrand redesign concept ui logo influencer marketing content creation chris do elon musk clubhouse logo clubhouse chat app audio audio chat meeting rooms
Logo design concept for Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio-chat social networking app. Everyone around the world is talking about this platform so it's a high time and at this moment the platform is working without a proper logo/brand identity and I considered suggesting a logo design for this amazing application.

So, here's my take on designing the logo for Clubhouse.

What do you think about this concept? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section...

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
I'm currently open to new freelance opportunities: ⁣⁣⁣⁣

hello@kickstudio.co
www.kickstudio.co

Let's connect:
My Behance
My Instagram

Rebound of
Clubhouse: Logo redesign concept
By Usman Qureshi
