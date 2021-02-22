Lucchini Johann

M for Richard Meier - Architype Alphabet Project

M for Richard Meier - Architype Alphabet Project abstraction abstract design typographic typo typeface type architecture illustration art direction alphabet minimal typography graphic design johannlucchini
  1. Letter M.png
  2. Letter M2.png

Day 13 — M for Richard Meier and the Jubilee Church, perfect move for my M

Swipe to see the original building photographied by ©Xavier De Jauréguiberry



