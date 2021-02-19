Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Robot3000 web design uidesign product design illustrator character app design animation render robot illustration isometric cinema4d c4d 3d art 3d design octane octanerender blender3d
Another finished model from my upcoming project.

I have used Blender 3d cycles render and I've made it in collaboration with Victoria Arseni.

If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru

Art direction 3d illustration lettering
