Logo Design: Mobxd

Hi guys,
The owner of this logo that I created; a firm coding mobile applications. There is also the letter M in this logo that I created inspired by many software languages in Mobxd.
How did you find? I would be glad if you indicate it in the comments.
If you like my job, you can press the "L" key 💚

Channels you can reach me;
Mail: sencanwork@gmail.com
Instagram: aliatalaysencan

