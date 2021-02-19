Good for Sale
Psd2Newsletters

EventMax - Responsive Email for Events & Conferences with Online

Psd2Newsletters
Psd2Newsletters
Hire Me
  • Save
EventMax - Responsive Email for Events & Conferences with Online emailbuilder responsive psd2newsletters newsletter multipurpose startup conferences emailtemplate ecommerce dragdrop events modulescomposer campaignmonitor builder

Drag & Drop Email Builder with Responsive Email Templates

Price
$59
Buy now
Available on psd2newsletters.com
Good for sale
Drag & Drop Email Builder with Responsive Email Templates
Download color palette

Drag & Drop Email Builder with Responsive Email Templates

Price
$59
Buy now
Available on psd2newsletters.com
Good for sale
Drag & Drop Email Builder with Responsive Email Templates

Responsive Email Template for promoting your startup and services. 10 modules in order to design the ideal newsletter for your needs. Modern, minimalistic, easy to customize, and ideal to gain new clients or customers.

Our template is compatible with Mailchimp, Campaign Monitor, Klaviyo, SendFox, HubSpot + 25 Email Service Providers. All the features of each platform are fully supported something that makes the customization of the template really easy.

Live Demo
EventMax - Live Demo

Our Offers
⚠️ Get Lifetime Access to our Email Templates & Email Builder for only €49
Get Access Now

Builder documentation
How to use Modules Composer, our Online Email Builder

Our Presence
Psd2Newsletters Marketplace | Themeforest | Envato Elements | Creative Market

Support
For any question you may have, mail us to support@psd2newsletters.com

Follow As On Facebook | Twitter

Psd2Newsletters
Psd2Newsletters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Psd2Newsletters

View profile
    • Like