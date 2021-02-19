Private Beach Pass Booking App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hiya, friends! Find out more about our new design for the Beach Tickets app. It’s a service for buying passes for closed beaches! 🏖
⛱ In the background, there is a large beautiful photo of the coast, on the left is a bar, on the right is a form for buying beach passes.
🌞 We took a bright orange color, it is associated with summer, warmth, and energy!
😎 This app makes life easier for people who want to get to a private beach! Skipping the lines, no paperwork, cool!
Created by Vysotkova Vasilina
