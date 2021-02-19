Purrweb UI

Private Beach Pass Booking App

Private Beach Pass Booking App booking app booking ticket booking ticket app tickets ticket private beach beach animation web startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hiya, friends! Find out more about our new design for the Beach Tickets app. It’s a service for buying passes for closed beaches! 🏖

⛱ In the background, there is a large beautiful photo of the coast, on the left is a bar, on the right is a form for buying beach passes.

🌞 We took a bright orange color, it is associated with summer, warmth, and energy!

😎 This app makes life easier for people who want to get to a private beach! Skipping the lines, no paperwork, cool!

Created by Vysotkova Vasilina

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
