TODAY財知道 by LINE TODAY is a Taiwanese financial management and economic movement that features video series. We would like to thank Bilateral Design for giving us the opportunity to collaborate on this project.

| Work |

LINE TODAY【TODAY財知道】

節目視覺包裝 Show Visual Package

-

Art Direction | 雙向設計 Bilateral Design

Art Director | 旂鋒 KF

Design Manager | Joanne (Ideology)

Design | Ideology Design Studio

Motion Design | 林子德

.

Executive Producer | LINE TODAY

Producer | 點閱創意有限公司