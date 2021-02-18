🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
TODAY財知道 by LINE TODAY is a Taiwanese financial management and economic movement that features video series. We would like to thank Bilateral Design for giving us the opportunity to collaborate on this project.
| Work |
LINE TODAY【TODAY財知道】
節目視覺包裝 Show Visual Package
-
Art Direction | 雙向設計 Bilateral Design
Art Director | 旂鋒 KF
Design Manager | Joanne (Ideology)
Design | Ideology Design Studio
Motion Design | 林子德
.
Executive Producer | LINE TODAY
Producer | 點閱創意有限公司