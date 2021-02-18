Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TODAY財知道 brand identity logo graphicdesign branding visual identity identity design brand art direction brand design design
TODAY財知道 by LINE TODAY is a Taiwanese financial management and economic movement that features video series. We would like to thank Bilateral Design for giving us the opportunity to collaborate on this project.
| Work |
LINE TODAY【TODAY財知道】
節目視覺包裝 Show Visual Package
-
Art Direction | 雙向設計 Bilateral Design
Art Director | 旂鋒 KF
Design Manager | Joanne (Ideology)
Design | Ideology Design Studio
Motion Design | 林子德
.
Executive Producer | LINE TODAY
Producer | 點閱創意有限公司

