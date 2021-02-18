Michelle Wang
Clever Wolf Digital Seattle

All Hands - Justice & Protest Wallpaper

Michelle Wang
Clever Wolf Digital Seattle
Michelle Wang for Clever Wolf Digital Seattle
Hire Us
  • Save
All Hands - Justice & Protest Wallpaper diversity justice blm all hands protest illustration vector design conceptual adobe illustrator brand identity
Download color palette

After a year of massive reckoning, we are dedicating 2021 to a year of radical change. Design historically has been about exclusivity, a space for elites to celebrate themselves; we believe design has the ability to change the world. We’re setting ourselves free to create opportunities for justice, equity, and transformation through the mindset that inclusivity and diversity in our work makes us better designers.

Metalab playoff
Rebound of
All Hands for All Designers Playoff
By MetaLab | Product Agency
Clever Wolf Digital Seattle
Clever Wolf Digital Seattle
Hire Us

More by Clever Wolf Digital Seattle

View profile
    • Like