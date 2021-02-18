Fitnes mobile app concept for cyclists

Trending designs to inspire you
My project concept about fitness tracker for cyclists. You can ride your bike, collect coins, and exchange them for goods in store.
In-app store, activity statistics, subscriptions, GPS tracks etc.
You can check my clickable prototype (Russian language):
http://bit.ly/3txJWs8