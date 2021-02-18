Kovalyov Dmitry

Fitnes mobile app concept for cyclists

Fitnes mobile app concept for cyclists branding fitness ios mobile design mobile app design mobile app mobile ui figma applications apple app design app application ui interface design concept mobile
My project concept about fitness tracker for cyclists. You can ride your bike, collect coins, and exchange them for goods in store.
In-app store, activity statistics, subscriptions, GPS tracks etc.

You can check my clickable prototype (Russian language):
http://bit.ly/3txJWs8

