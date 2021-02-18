Lucchini Johann

L for Henning Larsen - Architype Alphabet Project

Day 12 — L for Henning Larsen, and his fantastic « wave ». The five peaks of the apartment reflect the region’s hilly landscape and seafaring heritage

Swipe to see the original building photographied by © THOMAS MØLVIG

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
