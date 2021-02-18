Clubhouse: Logo redesign concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design concept for Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio-chat social networking app. Everyone around the world is talking about this platform so it's a high time and at this moment the platform is working without a proper logo/brand identity and I considered suggesting a logo design for this amazing application.
So, here's my take on designing the logo for Clubhouse.
What do you think about this concept? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section...
--
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
I'm currently open to new freelance opportunities:
hello@kickstudio.co
www.kickstudio.co
Let's connect:
My Behance
My Instagram