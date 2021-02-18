Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Usman Qureshi
Kick Studio

Clubhouse: Logo redesign concept

Usman Qureshi
Kick Studio
Usman Qureshi for Kick Studio
Clubhouse: Logo redesign concept elon musk chris do ios app ui redesign concept logo concept logo meeting conference digital content marketing influencer social network clubhouse club house social app chat app audio chat chat audio
Logo design concept for Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio-chat social networking app. Everyone around the world is talking about this platform so it's a high time and at this moment the platform is working without a proper logo/brand identity and I considered suggesting a logo design for this amazing application.

So, here's my take on designing the logo for Clubhouse.

What do you think about this concept? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section...

Kick Studio
Kick Studio
We Are The Studio Aimed At The Modernism.
