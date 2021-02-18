Luthfia Adzkia

Illustration

i'm trying to productive every single day, do some fanart, manage my task. i hope everything will going well on the track.

btw this in my artwork and im tryna to do some new artstyle :)
hope you guys like it!
have a nice day ^^

Posted on Feb 18, 2021
