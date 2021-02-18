Chavoso Master - Brasileirímãs series

"Chave" (key in english) is slang that comes from "Chave de cadeia" (jail's key). They refer to a person whose style would attract the attention of the police. Subsequently, this slang was reframed in order to refer to people whose appearance is appreciated because of their style, especially in certain peripheral environments.

In this magnet we have a character very present in the keyrings kiosks, in addition to funk phrases, sung and phrases related to daily life on social networks.

Brasileirímas is a project that features classic Brazilian mascots, in traditional fridge magnets given away by popular companies such as pharmacies, pizzerias, etc. With updated aesthetics, these characters bring the text around them influenced by the Brazilian popular culture of yesterday and today: Funk lyrics, meme phrases, sayings, among other elements of everyday life.