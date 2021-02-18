Jared Best

Lake Louise

google maps heightmap map location real world terrain 3d blender
I created this 3D model of Lake Louise, Canada, in Blender using the GIS add-on, which is capable of importing basemap and SRTM data. I applied quite a few material tweaks on this mesh and rendered it using Kiara 2 Sunrise from HDRIHaven.

Posted on Feb 18, 2021
