Uaxe Labs

VPN App UI Kit

Uaxe Labs
Uaxe Labs
  • Save
VPN App UI Kit premium plans premium vpn mobile ui dashboard design ui trend minimal design design trend mobile app design uiux design ux design vpn app design app design
Download color palette

We are glad to share our latest design of VPN App. An app where you can connect VPN with secure, safe, and faster. You can easily sign up & sign in, connect the location-wise network, or also get the premium plan for more devices.
Air VPN app screen is crafted for Adobe XD which can be used for app user interface needs.

If you want to download the XD file of the VPN App UI Kit then please visit here: https://www.uplabs.com/uaxelabs

GET IN TOUCH AND SHARE YOUR IDEAS!
If you are interested in working with Uaxe then feel free to contact us via email: uaxe@mobiosolutions.com
Follow and visit for more new updates

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/uaxe-labs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UaxeLabs
Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/Uxalabs/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/uaxe_labs
Website: https://uaxelabs.com/

Uaxe Labs
Uaxe Labs

More by Uaxe Labs

View profile
    • Like