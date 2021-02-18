Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Siphesihle Ndaba : Responsive Website

Hello guys!

I had an opportunity to design a website for one of the best actresses in South Africa. The brief was to create a website that would showcase her work and also a platform for all her fans and future clients to connect with her.

Please check out this website on your mobile phone and desktop.
https://siphesihlendaba.com

Tools used:
Sketch, and
Adobe Muse

