Siphesihle Ndaba : Responsive Website

Hello guys!
I had an opportunity to design a website for one of the best actresses in South Africa. The brief was to create a website that would showcase her work and also a platform for all her fans and future clients to connect with her.
Please check out this website on your mobile phone and desktop.
https://siphesihlendaba.com
Tools used:
Sketch, and
Adobe Muse