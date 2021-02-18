Mujtaba Jaffari

CIL - Mobile App, Website, and Branding

Mujtaba Jaffari
Mujtaba Jaffari
Hire Me
  • Save
CIL - Mobile App, Website, and Branding mobile experience ux ui blue clean player statistics ice hockey sports user experience user interface ui mobile app mobile application ux ui mobile ux mobile ui android app mobile
CIL - Mobile App, Website, and Branding mobile experience ux ui blue clean player statistics ice hockey sports user experience user interface ui mobile app mobile application ux ui mobile ux mobile ui android app mobile
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble - CIL.png
  2. CIL-Website.png

Hi Dribbblers!

Here is another project that I had done in 2019 for CIL. The deliverables were branding, the Android mobile app, and their one-pager marketing website. Here is another project that I had done in 2019 for CIL. The deliverables were branding, the Android mobile app, and their one-pager marketing website. The product is for ice hockey lovers where you can see real-time lineups, expected goalies, player comparisons. player statistics, advanced player statistics.

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Contact me for work enquiries mailtojaffari@gmail.com

Let's connect: Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Mujtaba Jaffari
Mujtaba Jaffari
Product Design, UI/UX, Branding. Open for Hire!
Hire Me

More by Mujtaba Jaffari

View profile
    • Like