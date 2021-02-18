Virtual Phone Number Service

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
What’s up, guys? Check out our new design: a service for creating virtual phone numbers that helps people around the world call each other 🤙
🚀 On the shot, you can see a piece of the main page of the service. There’s a cool animation with an astronaut on a rocket and CTA buttons. Below there are 3 cards with the advantages of the service.
🌍 We chose a pastel color scheme with blue and white as the primary colors. The users are supposed to associate it with the sky and the whole world around us. The contrast colors are yellow and green.
📞 With this service, users can get a virtual phone number wherever they are, call and message anywhere.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Vasilina Vysotkova
Cosmonaut vector image created by catalyststuff - www.freepik.com
