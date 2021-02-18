Virtual Phone Number Service

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys? Check out our new design: a service for creating virtual phone numbers that helps people around the world call each other 🤙



🚀 On the shot, you can see a piece of the main page of the service. There’s a cool animation with an astronaut on a rocket and CTA buttons. Below there are 3 cards with the advantages of the service.



🌍 We chose a pastel color scheme with blue and white as the primary colors. The users are supposed to associate it with the sky and the whole world around us. The contrast colors are yellow and green.



📞 With this service, users can get a virtual phone number wherever they are, call and message anywhere.



Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Vasilina Vysotkova

Cosmonaut vector image created by catalyststuff - www.freepik.com

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜