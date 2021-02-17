Ninox Web Evolution

Trending designs to inspire you
Ninox is a product that allows simple automation of various business processes. When they approached us, we noticed that their website wasn't up to the modern design standards. Meaning that the conversion rate was on a low score level. Our company has reworked Ninox brand identity and the website UI/UX styling, making the design outlay very flexible structure and vibrant color patterns.
