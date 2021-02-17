Milan Museum of Art - ID Badge design

Milan Museum of Art identification badge design concept.

Designed to show the most important information in the shortest amount of space.

The typography is inspired by the main logo, highlighting the area of work with the color that represents the city.

(part of the Logo Collection Vol. 2)



