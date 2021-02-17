Milan Museum of Art - ID Badge design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Milan Museum of Art identification badge design concept.
Designed to show the most important information in the shortest amount of space.
The typography is inspired by the main logo, highlighting the area of work with the color that represents the city.
(part of the Logo Collection Vol. 2)
-
See the Logo Collection Vol. 2 ↓
https://www.behance.net/gallery/109164931/Logo-Collection-Volume-2
Let's work together ↓
hello@giovannilinzas.com
Follow my work ↓
Website - Twitter - Behance