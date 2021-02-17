Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
K for Louis Kahn - Architype Alphabet Project

shape minimal lettering architectural architect architecture alphabet design illustration typography graphic design
Day 11 — K for Louis Kahn. «I want to give the wall a consciousness» and he succeeded with that mystical building emerging from water. National Assembly in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Swipe to see the original building photographied by ©Raymond Meier

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

