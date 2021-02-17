K for Louis Kahn - Architype Alphabet Project

Day 11 — K for Louis Kahn. «I want to give the wall a consciousness» and he succeeded with that mystical building emerging from water. National Assembly in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Swipe to see the original building photographied by ©Raymond Meier

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!

________

I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website