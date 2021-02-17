Bike Rental App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it going, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for the Bike Rental App! 🚲

🚴🏻‍♂️ It’s an app for searching for bicycles on the map that are near you.

🚵🏻‍♀️ The left screen — a page with indicators of weight of the bike, speed and distance. There is a battery level next to the title. Also there is a button for rent.

🚵🏻‍♂️ The right screen is the route screen, you can simply view it or build a specific route, change to the satellite view. It shows the time to the end of the rental, the distance traveled and the total length to the end point of the route.

🚴🏻‍♀️ We chose the blue color because it is clearly visible on the screen in any lighting and is convenient to watch when traveling.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Valerian Boyko

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜